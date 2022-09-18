2023: APC Campaign Council list ready for release

…as 3,000 support groups’ll be harmonized

Ahead of the September 28 Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) presidential campaign flag-off, the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) has said the comprehensive list of the council is ready for release.

A member of the PCC, Otunba Biodun Ajiboye stated this Sunday to some journalists.

The Campaign Council also said that the 3, 000 support groups from the APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima will be harmonized before the kick-off of the campaign.

This development, which is coming barely 10 days to the political campaign season, was also confirmed by the Director of Media and Communications of the Tinubu Support Organisation, Bayo Onanuga.

Confirming that they have begun moves to streamline all the various support groups routing for Tinubu’s presidency, Onanuga also stated that his principal would focus on an issue-based campaign and won’t succumb to antics, mudslinging and image-smearing sentiments launched at him or his running mate.

“There are several wings of the campaign and each one has its role and niche, which the campaign is expected to take care of,” he said.

On how the TSO expects to manage such huge groups without friction, Ajiboye disclosed that the process was structured in a way to avert any conflict of interest.

He said: “In so far as they are registered with relevant certificates, there can’t be any conflict. Besides, it should be noted that support groups following Asiwaju are in two to three major camps. As I speak to you, there is a group called ‘Council for New Nigeria Initiative’ under Senator Abu Ibrahim that has 650 registered groups.

“There is another camp called TLG under Hon. James Faleke with over 1,000 member groups.”

While acknowledging that a former Minister of Communications, Adebayo Shittu, has his own support groups, Ajiboye noted that Tinubu had empowered Senator Abu Ibrahim to manage the support groups under a certain platform called ‘Grassroots Mobilisation.’

This is even as he maintained that their job is to merge the support groups before the political campaign kicks off on September 28.

