2023: APC campaign must be anchored on uniting citizens – NWC member

The National Vice Chairman North West of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Salihu Lukman has asked the party to channel its campaign towards uniting the citizens if the party must win the Presidential election next year.

Lukman gave the advice in a statement he titled: “Issues for APC 2023 Presidential Campaign.”

According to him, the opposition would be campaigning on insecurity and issues that divide the country.

He said: “As it is today, all the opposition to APC are more interested in using challenges facing the country to further divide Nigerians. APC’s 2023 Presidential campaign must be about uniting citizens to move Nigeria forward. It must be about issues and proposals for nation building. It must be about pushing Nigerians to take all the hard decisions based on respect, equity and fair representation. This is what the Presidential candidature of Asiwaju Tinubu should represent. APC should win the 2023 Presidential Election based on a convincing promise for national unity!”

The APC National Vice Chairman said that the issues of ethnicity and religion should not necessarily be of a concern to the party.

