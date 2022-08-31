2023: APC can’t get 25% of votes in most states – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) would not get 25 per cent votes in most states of the country in next year’s presidential election

PDP in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary Debo Ologunagba boasted that the mammoth crowd that greeted its rallies in Kano and Katsina States were clear messages to the APC that it has been rejected by the people and therefore has no foothold in the 2023 general elections.

“The fact that Nigerians from all walks of life in Kano State, the political, commercial nerve centre of the North and national melting point, defied the rain in massive show of solidarity to the PDP and our presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, underscores their determination to break through all barriers and return the PDP to power in 2023,” the party stated.

It also noted the mass exodus from the APC into the PDP as witnessed in most states including President Muhammadu Buhari’s home state of Katsina, and said it highlights the consensus by Nigerians that the APC has failed.

According to the statement: “The takeover of President Buhari’s campaign office by the PDP in his home Katsina State following the defection of critical APC stakeholders in the state, signals the surrender of the APC and its structure to the PDP in President Buhari’s supposed strongholds.

“Nigerians have seen through the lies and falsehood of the incompetent, rudderless, insensitive, divisive, bloodthirsty and terrorism-enabling APC that has brought nothing but misery, economic hardship, hatred, unprecedented disunity and bloodletting to our nation in the last seven years.

“Nigerians have seen the APC in its true identity; a special purpose vehicle (SPV); a pirate ship of inchoate sailors and strange bed fellows clobbered together for remote personal gains, not for governance and public good.”

PDP said the APC presidential candidate; Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu (BAT) is no match to its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, who, it noted, has established his capacity to lead Nigeria out of the wood where APC plunged her.

