2023: APC Chairman, govs meet Osinbajo

The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Sen. Abdullahi Adamu, yesterday met secretly with Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at his Akiola Aguda House residence in Aso Rock. A reliablesourcedisclosed that the party’s helmsman was accompanied to Osinbajo’s residence by some governors. The source, however, could not give the identities of the governors but said they were about five. The meeting of the party’s National Chairman and the governors with the Vice President came a few days after they had the same with President Muhammadu Buhari before departing for Madrid, Spain on a state visit.

It also came after the conclusion of the party’s screening exercise for Presidential aspirantsbytheJohnOyegunled panel where Osinbajo was screened alongside 22 others. Although there was no official statement on the secret meeting, the source said that it may not be unconnected with the ongoing consultations in the APC ahead of the party’s Presidential primary slated for Monday to Wednesday next week.

