2023: APC chieftain advises party leadership to learn from past mistakes

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta State and first Military Administrator of Abia State, Air Vice-Marshal Frank Ajobena (rtd), has cautioned the national leadership of the party to learn from past mistakes ahead the 2023 general elections. He said the party should learn from the mistakes that led to the defeat of the party during the 2019 general elections in the state. Ajobena, who spoke in Warri, also advised members and supporters of the party to obtain their Permanent Voters Card (PVC) to enable them to cast their votes for the candidate(s) of their choice in the 2023 general elections.

He noted that there was a rotational system in place already and added that all that the party faithful and supporters needed was cooperation among themselves, even as the retired military officer advocated peaceful campaigns during the 2023 general elections. Ajobena, however, urged Nigerians to eschew violence and that party leadership should allow the primaries to be based on popularity of the candidates, calling on the APC faithful and the electorate in general not to be swayed by ‘money bat’ politicians, who would want to buy their votes.

