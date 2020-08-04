2023: APC chieftain carpets Daura on zoning

A Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Niger State, Mr. Jonathan Vatsa, has described the recent statement credited to Mamman Daura on the need to abolish zoning in the country, as capable of causing anarchy.

The former Publicity Secretary of the ruling party in Niger State, who was reacting to Mamman Daura’s submission last week that Nigerians should forget about zoning in 2023 and settle for competency in electing the next President, said such statement from an elder statesman was highly regrettable, especially when his nephew (President Buhari) is a product of zoning.

According to the former Niger State Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism:

“Zoning is sacrosanct. You don’t shift a goal post when a goal is about to be scored. That alone is a grievous offence in the game of football, and the game of politics is no different”. He, however, wondered why all of a sudden those clamouring for the abolition of zoning in 2023 now realized that the system has not produced the best or achieved the desired result for the country.

“If they want us to forget about zoning in 2023 because it has not produced the best, is it now that the north has benefited from the zoning that you want it abolished?” He further argued that, “if they want us to abolish zoning which we believe is for equity, justice and fair play, then we should be courageous enough to equally consider abolishing the federal character principles in all our national lives.

“Quota system should not have a place in our employment, admission into schools, recruitment into Army, Police, Custom, Immigration and the rest. Let the best and the most competent be selected across the country”. Lambasting those promoting politics of deceit, religion and ethnicity,

Vatsa said “the country does not belong to a particular section or tribes; let our elders not continue to utter words that are capable of causing anarchy in this fragile country of today. “They said words of our elders are words of wisdom, but honestly I did not see any wisdom in what Mamman Daura has said. It is an indictment on his nephew too because if he is saying that zoning has not produced the best, then Buhari falls in that category”.

