2023: APC chieftain confident of victory in Abia

With the positive response to the ongoing membership drive of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) in Abia State, a chieftain of the party, Senator Chris Adighije has expressed confident that the party would take over the state in 2023.

Adighije, who represented Abia Central Senatorial District from 2007 to 2011, said this during defection of Peoples Democratic Party and APGA members at Ogbodiukwu, Umuopara in Umuahia South local government area. He insisted that there was no doubt that the party was good to take over the state in view of with the calibre of personalities joining the party.

According to him, the personalities from Ogbodiukwu in Ogbodi na Eze ward, of Umuopara dumping their former parties for APC meant “that APC is in good hands to capture Abia Government House come 2023.”

“APC is going to win the 2023 governorship election if the party should work together because who-is-who in Abia is now in their party,” he said

Like this: Like Loading...