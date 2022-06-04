News

2023: APC chieftains ask Court to disqualify Tinubu over alleged false age, educational certificates 

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Tunde Oyesina, Abuja

Three chieftains of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have asked the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja to disqualify former Governor of Lagos State and presidential aspirant, Bola Ahmed Tinubu from the party’s  2023 primary election.

The chieftains, Umar Iliyasu, Suleiman Baba and Abubakar Adamu  brought the suit with suit number FHC/ABJ/CS/774/2022 dated June 2, 2022 against the All Prgressives Congress (APC), Tinubu, and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

According to the plaintiffs, through their counsel, Oluwole Adaja, the former Lagos State Governor should be stopped  from participating in the APC primaries scheduled for Monday.

The originating summons is supported by a 31-paragraph affidavit, deposed to by one Miracle Udeaja, a litigation secretary in the law form of Oluwole Adaja and Co.

The plaintiffs accused the former governor among others  of inconsistencies in his educational history.

No date has been fixed  for the hearing of the matter.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News

N/Delta: Youth leaders give IOCs 3-month ultimatum, task FG on projects

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe Uyo

The leaders of various youth groups in the Niger Delta region have called for an urgent resuscitation of moribund economic projects that would expand economic and create employment opportunities for youths in the region.   The youth leaders, under the aegis of the Niger Delta Ethnic Nationality Youth Leaders Council, also called on President Muhammadu […]
News

Russian pull-out noticeable in north – Ukraine

Posted on Author Reporter

  Russian forces have reportedly withdrawn from Hostomel Airport, near Ukraine’s capital, which has been subject to fighting since the start of the conflict, according to UK military intelligence. “Ukrainian forces continue to advance against withdrawing Russian forces in the vicinity of Kyiv,” the UK’s Ministry of Defence said in its early morning briefing on […]
News Top Stories

2023: Please, don’t use our children as arbitrators of violence –Abdulsalami cautions politicians

Posted on Author Daniel Atori

Ahead of the 2023 election campaigns, former Military Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar (rtd) has cautioned politicians not to use Nigerian youths as arbitrators of violence. General Abdulsalami warned that the country is already having a hard time security-wise and the politicians should not increase the violence across the country. While speaking at the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica