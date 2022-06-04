2023: APC chieftains ask Court to disqualify Tinubu over alleged false age, educational certificates 

Tunde Oyesina, Abuja

Three chieftains of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have asked the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja to disqualify former Governor of Lagos State and presidential aspirant, Bola Ahmed Tinubu from the party’s 2023 primary election.

The chieftains, Umar Iliyasu, Suleiman Baba and Abubakar Adamu brought the suit with suit number FHC/ABJ/CS/774/2022 dated June 2, 2022 against the All Prgressives Congress (APC), Tinubu, and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

According to the plaintiffs, through their counsel, Oluwole Adaja, the former Lagos State Governor should be stopped from participating in the APC primaries scheduled for Monday.

The originating summons is supported by a 31-paragraph affidavit, deposed to by one Miracle Udeaja, a litigation secretary in the law form of Oluwole Adaja and Co.

The plaintiffs accused the former governor among others of inconsistencies in his educational history.

No date has been fixed for the hearing of the matter.

