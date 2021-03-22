2023: APC constitutes Contact/Strategy committee

Ahead of 2023 general elections, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has constituted a 61 member contact and strategy committee to be chaired by the Governor of Jigawa State, Abubakar Badaru.

The Committee was set amidst the allegation that the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee led by the Governor of Yobe State, Alhaji Mai Mala Buni is plotting to extend its tenure for the second time.

The National Executive Committee of APC had last December extended the Caretaker Committee tenure to expire this June. But the recent feelers was that the Committee was plotting for another extension, therefore had not commenced processes for Congresses and Convention.

The 61 member committee has as members nine APC governors, Deputy Senate President, Ministers, other National Assembly members, former Speakers of House of Assembly and other chieftains of the party.