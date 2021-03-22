Politics

2023: APC constitutes Contact/Strategy committee

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim, Abuja Comment(0)

Ahead of 2023 general elections, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has constituted a 61 member contact and strategy committee to be chaired by the Governor of Jigawa State, Abubakar Badaru.
The Committee was set amidst the allegation that the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee led by the Governor of Yobe State, Alhaji Mai Mala Buni is plotting to extend its tenure for the second time.
The National Executive Committee of APC had last December extended the Caretaker Committee tenure to expire this June. But the recent feelers was that the Committee was plotting for another extension, therefore had not commenced processes for Congresses and Convention.
The 61 member committee has as members nine APC governors, Deputy Senate President, Ministers, other National Assembly members, former Speakers of House of Assembly and other chieftains of the party.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Politics

Ayade is working against my swearing-in, by Senator-elect

Posted on Author In this interview with PHILIP NYAM

Hon. Agba Agom Jarigbe represents Ogoja/Yala Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives and was recently declared the senator-elect for Cross River North Senatorial zone. In this interview with PHILIP NYAM, he speaks on the intrigues in the delay in his swearing in by Senate President Ahmed Lawan   The Supreme Court recently ruled in […]
Politics

Nigeria can’t develop with 1999 Constitution, says Jang

Posted on Author In this interview with MUSA PAM

Sen. Jonah David Jang is a former governor of Plateau State and a retired Air Commodore in the Nigerian Air Force. In this interview with MUSA PAM, Jang examines some national issues including the 2023 presidency and the need for the political parties to be fair to the Middle Belt as part of the ethnic […]
Politics

Deputy Speaker Niger State House of Assembly quits

Posted on Author Reporter

    Hon. Bako Kasim Alfa has resigned his position as the Deputy Speaker of the Niger state House of Assembly. His resignation was announced during the plenary of the state lawmakers on Thursday. His notice of resignation was contained in a letter submitted to the Speaker and read n the floor of the House. No reason was […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica