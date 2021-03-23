News

2023: APC constitutes Contact/Strategy C’ttee

Ahead of 2023 general elections, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has constituted a 61-member Contact and Strategy Committee to be chaired by the Governor  of Jigawa State, Abubakar Badaru.

 

The Committee was set up amidst the allegation that the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee led by the Governor of Yobe State, Alhaji Mai Mala Buni is plotting to extend its tenure for the second time.

 

The National Executive Committee of APC had, last December, extended the Caretaker Committee’s tenure to expire this June. But the recent feelers was that the Committee was plotting another extension, therefore, had not commenced processes for Congresses and Convention.

 

The 61-member committee has as members, nine APC governors, Deputy Senate President, Ministers, other National Assembly members, former Speakers of House of Assembly and other chieftains of the party.

In the statement signed by the Secretary of the Caretaker Committee, Senator John Akpan Udoedehe, the party said: “The National Chairman of the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), Mai Mala Buni, has approved the constitution of a highpowered 61-member Contact/ Strategy Committee for the APC.

 

“This is part of ongoing efforts by the CECPC to rebuild and reposition our great party.” It would be recalled that the Sokoto State governor, Alhaji Aminu Tambuwal, over the weekend, predicted the collapse of APC before 2023.

