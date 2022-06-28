2023: APC debunks alleged N6.5trn budget to compromise electorate, INEC

Johnchuks Onuanyim, ABUJA

The national leadership of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), yesterday, debunked allegations of budgeting N6.5 trillion to compromise the electorate, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and Security agencies for 2023 general elections. According to APC, the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) made the allegation against the ruling party. However, the National Publicity Secretary of APC, Mr Felix Morka, in a statement, said that the opposition party was looking at the ruling party from its perspective of handling elections. His words: “The attention of the All Progressives Congress has been drawn to a document in circulation described as ‘leaked APC 2023 Election Document.’ “Mischievously, the document alleged that our party has voted a whopping N6.5 trillion to fund schemes aimed at swaying the Nigerian electorate to support and vote for the party and its presidential candidate in 2023. “Ridiculously, too, the document alleged that obscene amounts of money have been voted for outright vote-buying, compromising INEC staff, security operatives, judicial officers and other officials. “The APC wishes to place firmly on record that the document is not of the party. We neither authored nor own any such document, and it certainly did not emanate from our party. “Indubitably, the document is the handiwork of very sick elements of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party in a desperate quest for unmerited electoral advantage by attempting to smear our party with wrong-doing. “In their zealous attempt to mudsling, the document’s authors senselessly alleged that our party proposes to apply nearly half of the country’s entire 2022 budget to buy votes. How in the world does a government operating a national budget of N17 trillion dole out N6.5 trillion to rig elections? It clearly betrays the authors’ extreme ignorance of the complexity of the systems and processes for the appropriation and utilisation of state funds. “We urge Nigerians to disregard the document as sleazy propaganda for which the PDP has gained notoriety.”

