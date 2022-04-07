News

2023: APC debunks report on primaries

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim Comment(0)

The All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday faulted report about fixing a date for its primaries, insisting no decision has been taken on the issue. Reports on social media had claimed the ruling party had fixed April 30 for the primaries. Addressing a press conference in Abuja, the National Publicity Secretary Felix Morka, however, said the issue was discussed during the National Working Committee (NWC) at the APC National Secretariat earlier in the day. He also said they will soon release the cost of the nomination forms for the various elective offices as well as the schedule for the primaries. Morka said:

“Today, the NWC of the APC met and we just rose from that meeting. We discussed the program for our party’s primaries looking at the schedule of activities that is to come. “I am unable to give you a rundown of the details of that schedule because that is still in discussion and we are yet to conclude on a definite plan or timetable or schedule for our primaries.

“But I can confirm that we did have that conversation today. We begin it today. But we have not concluded or made any decision. I am not aware of anything that is trending because we have not put out any information.” Asked whether the party will obey the provisions of the Electoral Act regarding the resignation of ministers and other government appointees aspiring to the various elective offices, Morka said: “The ministers are members of the party and the party is the party. The ministers and other appointees and the party leadership have excellent counsel and guidance and I am sure that everyone involved intends to comply fully with the let-

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Akande cautions against arbitrary establishment of tertiary institutions

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju

Ex-Osun State Governor Bisi Akande has cautioned against the establishment of tertiary institutions without wellresearched economic and societal needs. The elder statesman, who bemoaned the educational system, blamed it for youth unemployment. Akande urged the government to key into deep science-based technological education for graduates to compete favourably with their counterparts across the world and […]
News

NIWA: Waterways to attract investments, create jobs

Posted on Author Chukwu David

The Managing Director and Chief Executive of the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), George Muoghalu, has assured Nigerians that the agency would continue to develop the sector to create jobs for Nigerians and also attract investors to the country. Muoghalu stated this when he paid a courtesy visit on the new Permanent Secretary of the […]
News Top Stories

FG warns against rejection of emergency patients

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

The Federal Government has warned public hospitals to desist from rejecting and delaying testing of patients in emergency situations. Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, who gave the warning at a meeting with the Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and medical directors of government hospitals under the FCT catchment area, also directed all major […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica