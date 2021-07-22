News Top Stories

2023: APC denies Buhari's alleged third term plot, plans consensus candidate

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has denied the allegation that President Muhammadu Buhari is planning to remain in power beyond 2023. According to the APC, its candidate for the presidential 2023 election will be the party’s collective agreement. The Secretary of the APC’s Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Senator John Akpanudoedehe, stated this while refuting the allegation by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that President Muhammadu Buhari is planning to succeed himself.

Akpanudoedehe insisted the President had no third term plot, saying the APC was working towards a consensus candidate for the 2023 presidential poll. He said: “Unlike the opposition, we are a disciplined party. The PDP is just been haunted by its past.

Recall the inglorious third term agenda while the PDP was in power. So, it is easy to accuse the APC now. “After our (APC) congresses and the National Convention, we will shock them (PDP) by bringing a consensus and an agreeable candidate that will fly the flag of the party come 2023.

The APC has no third term agenda like the PDP. “What we are doing now is to stabilise the party and not allow individual ambitions to derail the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.” Among those who have indicated interest in the party’s presidential ticket are Senator Rochas Okorocha and Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello. The party’s National Leader Asiwaju Bola Tinubu; Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Ameachi; and Ebonyi State Governor Dave Umahi are also said to be eying the ticket.

