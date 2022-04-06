News

2023: APC denies report on Presidential Convention

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim, Abuja Comment(0)

…to roll out cost of nomination forms, timetable soon

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Wednesday denied fixing a date for its primaries, insisting no decision has been taken on the issue.

Reports on social media had claimed the ruling party had fixed April 30 for the primaries.

Addressing a press conference in Abuja, the National Publicity Secretary Felix Morka, however, said the issue was discussed during the National Working Committee (NWC) at the APC National Secretariat earlier in the day.

He also said they will soon release the cost of the nomination forms for the various elective offices as well as the schedule for the primaries.

Morka said: “Today, the NWC of the APC met and we just rose from that meeting. We discussed the program for our party’s primaries looking at the schedule of activities that is to come.

“I am unable to give you a rundown of the details of that schedule because that is still in discussion and we are yet to conclude on a definite plan or timetable or schedule for our primaries.

“But I can confirm that we did have that conversation today. We begin it today. But we have not concluded or made any decision. I am not aware of anything that is trending because we have not put out any information.”

 

Our Reporters

Leave a Reply

