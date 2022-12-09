Politics

2023: APC denying us access to state radios, destroying billboards – PDP

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja Comment(0)

*As party tells Tinubu: Nigerians want issue based campaign, not violence

Presidential Campaign Organisation (PCO) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has alleged that its billboards and posters are being destroyed in All Progressives Congress (APC) controlled states.

Director, Strategic Communications of the campaign Otunba Dele Momodu, at a press conference in Abuja on Friday, also said the campaign was denied access to state owned radio stations, especially in Lagos State.

Momodu stated: “It is been virtually impossible for us to install our billboards or paste our posters in APC government controlled states, especially in Lagos where the candidate of the APC is seen as next to God.

“I wish to appeal through you to the Federal Government since they control the APC, that this is not what democracy is all about.”

Meanwhile, the party has challenged the presidential candidate of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to engage on campaign of issues and not that of violence.

PDP National Publicity Secretary Debo Ologunagba, at a press conference on Friday, condemned the alleged call for violence by the APC candidate, and said “that is not what Nigerians want.”

Ologunagba challenged Tinubu to engage Nigerians on ideas on how to transform Nigerians and allow the people to decide.

 

Our Reporters

