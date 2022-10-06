News

2023: APC fails to present guber candidate in Akwa Ibom

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe Comment(0)

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has failed to present a governorship candidate for next year’s general election as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced that the party has no flag bearer in the guber natorial polls. INEC’s announcement followed the release of the governorship candidates’ list published by the commission and posted on its notice board at its office along Udo Udoma Avenue in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital. According to the list which was signed by INEC’s Secretary, Rose Oriaran Anthony, while Umo Eno of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was cleared for the governorship election and his name published alongside Akon Eyakenyi as the deputy governorship candidate, that of the APC was left blank. The commission did not provide reasons why the party did not have a candidate for the governorship poll in Akwa Ibom State, but checks showed that APC has been embroiled.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Reps move to stop public officials from overseas treatment

Posted on Author Philip Nyam, Abuja

…Propose N500m fine, 7 years imprisonment The House of Representatives Wednesday passed for second reading a bill seeking to amend the National Health Act, to provide sanction of N500 million or seven years imprisonment for public officials who travel abroad for medical care at public expense. The bill, sponsored by Hon Sergius Ogun (PDP, Edo) […]
News

Ten more Kaduna Baptist school students freed — 11 still in captivity

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Ten students abducted from Bethel Baptist High School, Damishi, Kaduna, have been released, after spending close to 12 weeks in captivity. Suspected bandits had, on July 5, invaded the school located about six kilometres from Kaduna metropolis, and abducted 121 students. Some of the students were freed in batches, while others escaped from captivity. With […]
News Top Stories

Monguno denies report, says Buhari following up on arms procurement

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani

The National Security Adviser (NSA), Maj-Gen. Babagana Monguno (rtd), has assured that the worsening security situation in the country will soon be a thing of the past, as President Muhammadu Buhari has continued to follow-up on arms procurement processes. He said the development was informed by the President’s commitment towards ending threats to national security, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica