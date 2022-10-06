2023: APC fails to present guber candidate in Akwa Ibom

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has failed to present a governorship candidate for next year’s general election as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced that the party has no flag bearer in the guber natorial polls. INEC’s announcement followed the release of the governorship candidates’ list published by the commission and posted on its notice board at its office along Udo Udoma Avenue in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital. According to the list which was signed by INEC’s Secretary, Rose Oriaran Anthony, while Umo Eno of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was cleared for the governorship election and his name published alongside Akon Eyakenyi as the deputy governorship candidate, that of the APC was left blank. The commission did not provide reasons why the party did not have a candidate for the governorship poll in Akwa Ibom State, but checks showed that APC has been embroiled.

