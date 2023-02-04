News

2023: APC formidable enough to win at all levels –Adamu

A few weeks to the general elections, the National Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Abdullahi Adamu, has appealed to Nigerians to elect candidates of the party at all levels in this year’s general elections to enhance rapid development of Nigeria. Adamu made the appeal during the APC Mega Rally in Bida while presenting APC flags to all candidates from Zone A, starting from the Gubernatorial, Senatorial and House of Representatives candidates at Aliyu Ndayako memorial stadium in Bida Local Government Council of Niger State.

Represented by the APC National Vice Chairman North Central, Alh Muazu Bawa, Senator Adamu maintained that APC is a formidable political party that is capable of winning the forthcoming general elections assuring that the party would move Nigeria to the next level. He however maintained that a vote for APC from Presidential Candidate, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and the Vice Presidential Candidate, Shettima as well as the state governorship candidate, Umar Bago and his running mate, Comrade Yakubu Garba and other elective positions is a vote for security, transportation, development, youth and women empowerment.

The APC National Chair man also charged those seeking electoral positions to go out en-masse to seek for the support of Nigerlites to actualise their dreams in a peaceful, transparent and orderly manner which the party is known for. The APC governorship candidate, Honorable Umar Bago, seeks the prayers of the people for the victory of the APC in the forthcoming elections. He called for the support and understanding of the people saying that his government would ensure that no one is left behind or marginalised. Niger State governor, Alh Abubakar Sani Bello, while presenting the APC candidates to the mammoth crowd that gathered in Bida said that most of them have been tested and trusted therefore advised Nigerlites to vote for APC all through to achieve the desired objective of moving the state forward. APC Chairman in the state, Alh Haliru Zakari Jikantoro and Director General Campaign for Umar Bago, Alh Isa Sidi Rijau, in their separate remarks advised Nigerlites to contemplate electing all the APC candidates in view of their track record of achievements. Also speaking, the Chairman, Patron Association, General MA Garba, who spoke on behalf of elders in Zone A, said they are ready to support all the APC candidates both from National up-to the states level to ensure their success.

 

Our Reporters

