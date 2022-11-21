News

2023: APC frustrating criminal justice –Okowa’s aide

Mr Fred Latimore Oghenesivbe, the Executive Assistant on Communications to the Vice Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, and Governor of Delta State, has accused President Muhammadu Buhari-led All Progressives Congress (APC) government of frustrating criminal justice in Nigeria by shielding conspirators from prosecution.

Also, Latimore, who is the Assistant Deputy Director, Media and Publicity of the PDP Campaign Council Management Committee in the state, said some APC stalwarts who should be in jail have been walking freely and making unguarded speeches because the party gave them protection.

 

