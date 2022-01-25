News

2023: APC hails suspension of petrol subsidy removal

Johnchuks Onuanyim ABUJA

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has praised the Federal Government’s suspension of the planned removal of subsidy on petroleum products.

 

In the statement yesterday by the Secretary, APC Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), John Akpanudoudehe, the ruling party said: “Commendably, the Federal Government took into consideration the fact that the removal of subsidy at this time will heighten inflation and cause undue hardship on the citizenry.

 

“Programmesandpolicies of government are meant to benefit the people. So, if the timing of the planned subsidy removal would cause hardship on citizens, then a review was necessary.

 

“We commend President Muhammadu Buhari for always putting the welfare and wellbeing of Nigerians first as he has serially displayed in the implementation of programmes and policies of this administration.

 

“In line with the new Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), the Federal Government is already putting in place measures, particularly boosting our local refining capacities to reduce the country’s reliance on expensive import of refined petroleum products.”

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

