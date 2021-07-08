News

2023: APC harassing PDP govs through security agencies – Gov Ishaku

Posted on Author Anayo Ezugwu Comment(0)

Taraba State Governor Darius Ishaku has alleged that the Federal Government and the All Progressives Congress (APC) is threatening the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governors to join the party. Speaking yesterday on Channels Television programme, ‘Politics Today’, Ishaku alleged that the government was searching the books of the governors in all corners just to have something against them.

He said what the government did to PDP governors that decamped to the ruling party, they were also doing it to the remaining governors of the party. He said: “APC has not approached me but what they did to them they are doing to some of us. They are using the security agencies to harass us in all manners, calling all our people, searching all the books of every corner.

“It is like they want to purge those people and most of the people that left we understand that they put them in a corner they cannot say no and they promised them that if they move that they will not disturb them again. “They must stop that because we must develop this democracy credibly. If we don’t develop this democracy credibly, the country will be worse off. We don’t want a dictator.

