2023: APC hired impostors to pose as Lagos4Lagos defectors – Jandor

Anayo Ezugwu

The Lagos State governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr AbdulAzeez Olajide Adediran, popularly called Jandor, has dismissed the claim by the All Progressives Congress (APC) that 5,000 of his loyalists defected to the party on Thursday.

Speaking at a press conference Friday, Jandor said the people that allegedly defected to the APC were not members of the Lagos4Lagos Movement, and that the “stage-managed defection” was a charade.

He said: “No member of Lagos4Lagos Movement was there. What are we going there for, we have all we want in the PDP.

“We don’t have money, but we have God and the people. I don’t know most of these faces that were put clothes on in the name of defection.

“What happened yesterday is a paid job. Our members were not there, they are still with us. All our co-ordinators are still with us and they are here at this news conference. We are 100 per cent intact.”

Jandor noted that he and members of his group were busy with their campaign at the wards where they were interacted with voters, while the APC was stage-managing the defection.

He stressed that he watched the video and saw less than 50 people, who were not even members of the movement, staged the defection and that the ruling party called it 5,000.

Some of the leaders of Lagos4Lagos Movement, who spoke at the news conference, said they were still with the movement.

 

 

Reporter

