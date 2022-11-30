News Top Stories

2023: APC inaugurates Crowdfunding channel for Tinubu’s campaign

Posted on Author Yemi Olakitan Comment(0)

…as party targets N5bn in donations
Innovation to democratise election funding – Sanwo-Olu

All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential C a m p a i g n Council (PCC), yesterday, unveiled a mobile channel for crowdfunding for the Bola Ahmed Tinubu- Kashim Shettima presidential project ahead of the 2023 general elections. The QR code-enabled platform was initiated to give Nigerians who believe and share the vision of Tinubu-Shettima presidential ticket to contribute towards realisation of the project. New Telegraph gathered that the APC presidential campaign team targets to raise N5 billion from the crowdfunding platform known as “BlessMi”. Launched in Lagos, it was gathered that donors could freely donate to the project, using the QR Code while the amount ranges from the least currency denomination to any amount affordable. Speaking at the fundraiser, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu described the approach as another “creative way” of using the technology to democratise funding for political activities.

The governor said every little contribution received from the channel would matter in funding the APC’s presidential campaign council’s activities across the federation. He said: “There is no better place to launch this innovative project than Lagos, which is the nation’s hub of innovation and technology. “This fundraising effort speaks to our support and those who share the vision of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu-Kashim Shettima presidential ticket to have an input to the realisation of the project. “The ticket strongly considers the interest of every Nigerian, regardless of social status or ethnic origin.

“This campaign is about people and people have been asking how they can participate to contribute their own effort to the overall success of the campaign. “This is why we used our creative minds and leveraged technology as innovative ways to create access for people towards supporting our party’s presidential campaign. “People can donate through their mobile phones and be part of this campaign. Every donation, no matter how small the amount is, will matter and take its proper place.”

 

Our Reporters

