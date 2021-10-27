2023: APC leaders, ex-gov’ll defect to PDP soon, says Saraki

The former president of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, yesterday said a former governor and some bigwigs of the All Progressives Congress (APC) would soon defect to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Speaking during an interview on Arise TV, Saraki said the APC members were currently concluding plans to defect to the Peoples Democratic Party ahead of the 2023 general election across the country.

The former Kwara State governor also hinted that there would be a gale of defection this week. Saraki said: “We have the potentials to turn the country around and that is why I believe with the right leadership, things can change in the country. “I often say that no one can give whatever he does not have. In 2023, we have to get it right and to do that, we needed the right kind of leadership.

“There were certain governors that we already know that they will leave. And we were not surprised that they defected to the APC. Since then, we have had some bigwigs that joined us. Also in this week, there is a former governor that is going to join our party, PDP.” Speaking further, he said: “Aside from that, we know that some of the leaders in the ruling party will not defect early, rather they do it late. And you saw that during the 2015 election.

