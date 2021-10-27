News

2023: APC leaders, ex-gov’ll defect to PDP soon, says Saraki

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah Comment(0)

The former president of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, yesterday said a former governor and some bigwigs of the All Progressives Congress (APC) would soon defect to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Speaking during an interview on Arise TV, Saraki said the APC members were currently concluding plans to defect to the Peoples Democratic Party ahead of the 2023 general election across the country.

The former Kwara State governor also hinted that there would be a gale of defection this week. Saraki said: “We have the potentials to turn the country around and that is why I believe with the right leadership, things can change in the country. “I often say that no one can give whatever he does not have. In 2023, we have to get it right and to do that, we needed the right kind of leadership.

“There were certain governors that we already know that they will leave. And we were not surprised that they defected to the APC. Since then, we have had some bigwigs that joined us. Also in this week, there is a former governor that is going to join our party, PDP.” Speaking further, he said: “Aside from that, we know that some of the leaders in the ruling party will not defect early, rather they do it late. And you saw that during the 2015 election.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Enugu to sanction violators of traffic barriers

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Enugu State government yesterday warned motorists and other road users who unlawfully interfere with road traffic barriers restricting classified vehicles from plying the road “to forthwith desist from such action” as it will not hesitate to bring the full weight of the law on violators. It said in a statement signed by Commissioner for Information, […]
News Top Stories

WTO job: PDP, Atiku, Secondus, Okowa, Obi celebrate Okonjo-Iweala

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze ABUJA

The confirmation of former Minister of Finance, Dr. Ngozi Okojo-Iweala, as the Director-General of the World Trade Organization (WTO) has continued to attract reactions across the country.   The main opposition party, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), its National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus and the party’s 2019 presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, expressed joy at Okonjo- […]
News

APC chairman suspended for wishing Buhari dead

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Adamawa State Chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC) has suspended the Yola South Local Government Caretaker Chairman of the party, Alhaji Suleiman Adamu, for allegedly attacking President Muhammadu Buhari on social media. The viral audio clip was posted on August 9, in which a voice widely recognised as that of Suleiman; said to have […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica