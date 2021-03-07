2023: APC leadership in Pankshin, other constituencies endorse Reps Gagdi

Metro & Crime

Musa Pam, Jos

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker Committees in Pankshin, Kanke and Kanam local government areas of Plateau State have endorsed the Member of the House of Representatives  Representing Pankshin/Kanke/ Kanam Federal Constituency in the National Assembly Rt. Hon. Yusuf Adamu Gagdi for re-election in 2023, saying the lawmaker has perfomed credible well.
The APC officials gave the endorsement when the lawmaker imspected ongoing constituency projects and held an interaction  with the Wards and LGC Excos of the party at the weekend and presented his scorecard of representation at the National Assembly from 2019 to date.
The Chairman of APC of Kanam Local Government Area Hon. Nuhu Gamabari while welcoming Hon. Yusuf Gagdi in Dengi, said the lawmaker has kept in touch with the grassroots since he was elected and the APC has unanimously agreed and adopted him for reelection in 2023 to represent them again.
“We are proud of Hon. Yusuf Adamu Gagdi since we elected him to represent us at the National Assembly, he has been doing very, keeping in touch always providing dividends of democracy to his people, we have seen projects in our communities, employment and empowerment to our youths and women and the APC leadership in Kanam, Kanke and Pankshin have unanimously agreed and adopted him for reelection in 2023 to represent us again,” he said.
Speaking with journalists later, Gagdi
said his focus, zeal and desire is to give back to the people who elected him to represent them at the National Assembly.
The lawmaker said he was on inspection of capital projects in his constituency and also use the opportunity to interact with his constituents to inform them of what he has been doing in Abuja.
“There is nothing as important as the spirit of getting back to the people who elected you to represent them at the National Assembly and I have pledge to be serving the people of PKK Federal Constituency in the National Assembly,” he said.

