2023: APC makes U-turn on BVAS, IReV comments

Twenty-four hours after the All Progressives Congress (APC) spoke against the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)’s decision to deploy the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) and the INEC Results Viewing Portal (IReV) for the 2023 election on the ground that the country is not ripe for them; the ruling party has insisted that its comments were misrepresented. National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka stated at a press briefing yesterday in Abuja it was not logical that the party would go against INEC’s decision.

According to him, the National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu and other National Working Committee (NWC) members, who spoke when they received a delegation from the Commonwealth Election Observation Mission on Wednesday, were only asking INEC to do everything possible to make sure that the technologies to be deployed did not fail. Morka said: “A section of the media is awash with comments credited to the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Senator Abdullahi Adamu on the deployment of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) and the Results Viewing Portal (IReV), otherwise known as the electronic transmission of election results, for the 2023 general election.

“Media reports that Adamu kicked against INEC’s decision to deploy BVAS and electronic transmission of results is patently false and constitutes an unfair misrepresentation of the National Chairman’s comments. “At a meeting with the Commonwealth pre-election delegation yesterday (November 23) in response to a question regarding the country’s preparations for next year’s election, the National Chairman noted that while preparations were in top gear, he tasked INEC to take effective steps to bridge any gaps that may be created by electricity and telecommunications network challenges in certain outlying voting districts in the country in order to ensure a smooth and successful deployment of BVAS and other technologies to ensure free and transparent elections. “To be clear, Adamu did not kick against the deployment of BVAS or electronic transmission of results as erroneously reported by sections of the media.”

