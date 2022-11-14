2023: APC mismanaged, destroyed Nigeria’s diversity in 7yrs –Atiku

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has taken a swipe at the All Progressives Congress (APC) for bastardizing the unity, peace and progress that was to strengthened brotherhood in Nigeria within seven years of being in power.

He said his 2023 presidential bid will ensure peace and unity among ethnic groups in the country for all-round growth and development. The spokesman of his Presidential Campaign Council, Mr Charles Aniagwu in Asaba yesterday, said his principal andhis running mate, who is the incumbent Governor of Delta State, Sen. Ifeanyi Okowa, will work towards resuscitating the lost glory of the brotherhood and unity that earlier existed among Nigerians.

He lamented that the President Muhammadu Buhari led-APC administration destroyed the diversity that was the toast and major pillar of brotherliness in Nigeriawithineptitudeabouttrue governance. He urged Nigerians to take a ‘political standpoint’ againstAPCnextyearbyvoting back PDP in the interest of the unity, peace and progress of the country.

He said: “The Atiku- Okowaticketintendstobring back Nigerians together in unity because in the last seven and a half years the All Progressives Congress has mismanaged our diversity in this country. “We are glad that our party is determined to unify all Nigerians, our purpose of movinginonedirectionisnot justtowintheelection, butit’s also meant to bring back Nigerians together.

“This is very imperative because in the last seven and half years, our diversity has receivedaverydirtyblowand the bruises are visible across thelengthand breadthof this country.”

The Council urged Nigerians to kick against the mismanagement of their diversity by the APC. It also criticisedthe ruling party for the deteriorating security situation, economic hardship and youth unemployment in the country.

It said: “Because of the mismanagement of our diversity in this country, Nigeria has become the headquarters of poverty, unemployment, suffering and smiling, and various forms of insecurity.

Nigeriansmust understand that in unity and diversity, which the Atiku- Okowa joint ticket stands for, wewillbeabletocometogether once again, irrespective of our tribal affiliation.

“Just as it is said in our old national anthem, ‘though tongue and tribe may differ but in brotherhood, we stand’ the Atiku-Okowa ticket will bring back that brotherhood among Nigerians.”

