News

2023: APC mismanaged, destroyed Nigeria’s diversity in 7yrs – Atiku

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole, Asaba Comment(0)

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has taken a swipe at the All Progressives Congress (APC) for bastardizing the unity, peace and progress that was to strengthened brotherhood in Nigeria within seven years of being in power.

He said his 2023 presidential bid will ensure peace and unity among ethnic groups in the country for all-round growth and development.

The spokesman of his Presidential Campaign Council, Mr Charles Aniagwu in Asaba Sunday, said his principal and his running mate, who is the incumbent Governor of Delta State, Sen. Ifeanyi Okowa, will work towards resuscitating the lost glory of the brotherhood and unity that earlier existed among Nigerians.

He lamented that the President Muhammadu Buhari led-APC administration destroyed the diversity that was the toast and major pillar of brotherliness in Nigeria with ineptitude about true governance.

He urged Nigerians to take a ‘political standpoint’ against APC next year by voting back PDP in the interest of the unity, peace and progress of the country.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

APC Convention: CECPC resolves to set up budget, other committees

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim Abuja

The Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee CECPC has resolved to set up a budget sub-committee and other relevant ones for its National Convention slated for February next year.   The Committee made the resolution after its meeting on Monday, which was held at the National Secretariat of the party.   Some of the Caretaker Committee members […]
News

Teacher arrested for raping 8 years-old girl

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Kebbi State Command has paraded a 28year old Umar Mohammed of Diri, Yar Karau Village, Sakaba Local Government Area, for defiling an eight year old a minor.   Addressing journalists on Saturday at the Command Headquarters, the  State Commandant, Umar Musa Bala, said that the suspect is […]
News

Army: LASG invited us to intervene in #EndSARS crisis

Posted on Author Reporter

  The 81 Division of the Nigerian Army (NA) has denied allegation soldiers opened fire on #ENDSARS protesters at the Lekki Toll Plaza last Tuesday. In a statement by the Acting Director Army Public Relations (ADPR), Major Osoba Olaniyi, the Division, however, confirmed the involvement of soldiers in restoring order in Lagos following the declaration […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica