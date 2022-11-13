2023: APC mismanaged, destroyed Nigeria’s diversity in 7yrs – Atiku

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has taken a swipe at the All Progressives Congress (APC) for bastardizing the unity, peace and progress that was to strengthened brotherhood in Nigeria within seven years of being in power.

He said his 2023 presidential bid will ensure peace and unity among ethnic groups in the country for all-round growth and development.

The spokesman of his Presidential Campaign Council, Mr Charles Aniagwu in Asaba Sunday, said his principal and his running mate, who is the incumbent Governor of Delta State, Sen. Ifeanyi Okowa, will work towards resuscitating the lost glory of the brotherhood and unity that earlier existed among Nigerians.

He lamented that the President Muhammadu Buhari led-APC administration destroyed the diversity that was the toast and major pillar of brotherliness in Nigeria with ineptitude about true governance.

He urged Nigerians to take a ‘political standpoint’ against APC next year by voting back PDP in the interest of the unity, peace and progress of the country.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...