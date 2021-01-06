2023: APC mocks PDP’s bid to regain power

The All Progressives Congress (APC), yesterday, made a mockery of the bid by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to warm itself back to the minds of Nigerians preparatory to the 2023 general election, describing it as laughable.

The ruling party expressed concern at a recent attempt by PDP to criticise and rubbish the policies and programmes of the current administration, alleging that the PDP era was a nightmare to the country.

The main opposition party, PDP, had on Sunday accused APC and President Muhammadu Buhari’s government of destroying Nigeria’s economy and allowing the twin evils of corruption and insecurity to fester unrestrained in the last six years. Spokesman for PDP, Kola Olgbondiyan, said that whereas Buhari inherited an economy that was rated as one of the fastest growing in the world with Fitch’s B+ rating, his administration had turned Nigeria into a beggar nation, borrowing from all parts of the world.

PDP said that under Buhari, all security, economic and social indicators have gone negative and the once thriving nation had become not just a terrorist haven, but the poverty capital of the world. According to the party,when President Buhari took over from PDP in 2015, the local currency (naira) was at N160 to a dollar, but regretted that it had fallen to almost N500 to a dollar, while a litre of fuel, which sold for N87 per litre under PDP, now sells as high as N170 to N200. It noted that over 30 million businesses have collapsed, while over 60 million Nigerians have lost their means of livelihood due to obnoxious economic policies of the Buhari administration, which, according to Ologbondiyan, scare away both domestic and foreign investors.

PDP said Nigerians were fed up with the APC government, which it accused of running a voodoo economy. In response to these criticisms from the opposition, National Secretary of APC, Senator Akpan Udoudehe, said PDP’s 16 years in government was a misadventure, which was better forgotten than remembered and urged the opposition to stop deluding itself that Nigerians were desirous of restoring the former ruling party to power in the forthcoming elections.

Udoudehe said PDP does not stand a chance of regaining power at the centre, as Nigerians have consistently and resoundingly chosen to work with APC as proven in two consecutive general elections as well as other off-cycle elections in different parts of the country. According to him, the series of criticisms launched by PDP against APC in recent weeks were attempts to play to the gallery and take away the gaze of Nigerians from the ‘remarkable strides,’ which the APCled administration was carrying out, even in the midst of very trying circumstances.

“Nigerians are aware that due to the monumental sleaze and leakages of our collective patrimony actively supervised by PDP, the current administration of PMB inherited an empty treasury, coupled with the global decline in oil prices since 2014, which significantly trimmed the well-laid out plans of the APC administration. “This is elementary economics. When your expenditure outstrips the supply of goods in the economy, inflation will occur in the long run.

“Just as we were able to pull through, COVID-19 came calling with world wide economic ramifications. Nigerians understand that this was beyond us. Be that as it may, President Muhammadu Buhari went to work immediately by putting in place building blocks for a virile and sustainable Nigeria, economically, agriculturally, in the ease of doing business initiatives, infrastructural renaissance, the power sector reforms, anti-corruption, social investment programmes and, of course, in building strong institutions that will outlive the present administration “The various stimulus packages encapsulated in the Economic Sustainability Plans of this administration are designed to re-jig the economy, which has been dulled by the consequences of the dreaded COVID-19 with its attendant bottoming out of oil prices and the concomitant loss of revenues for Nigeria.

Despite this force majeure, this administration does not owe salaries and is consistently bailing out states so that no Nigerian is owed salary, irrespective of political leanings,” he said Udoudehe said that with the “monumental interventions” of the present administration, Nigeria has leap-frogged to the largest economy in Africa and the 25th largest economy in the world, according to the IMF Report 2020. He charged PDP to wake up from what he described as selective amnesia and delusion that Nigerians want it back in the seat of power. APC, he said, would not want to be distracted from its focus on delivering on its promises to Nigerians amidst very difficult circumstances.

Like this: Like Loading...