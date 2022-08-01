2023: APC Muslim-Muslim candidacy fallout of PDP Northern Presidential candidate – VON

The Director General of the Voice of Nigeria (VON), Osita Okechukwu, has said the much talked about Muslim-Muslim ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) was as a result of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Northern Presidential candidate.

Okechukwu in his view had said had the Northern PDP members allowed the South to produce the party’s Presidential candidate, there would have been no need for APC Muslim-Muslim ticket.

The APC founding member, however, assured the Northern Christians that the party’s presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, would carry them along in his governance should he win in 2023.

He also stated that the PDP Presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar should not expect to reap the votes of the Northern Christians

