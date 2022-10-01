2023: APC names Aisha Buhari, Tinubu, Shettima’s wives, others to lead women

First lady Aisha Buhari, Senator Oluremi Tinubu and Nana Shettima have been named women leaders for the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign.

The campaign list, released on Saturday by a spokesperson for the campaign Rinsola Abiola, who is also the daughter of late Moshood Abiola, contains names of 944 high-profile women and wives of prominent APC politicians.

In the list tagged ‘Tinubu-Shettima Women Presidential Campaign Team,’ Mrs Buhari was appointed as grand patron, Tinubu, a three-term senator emerged as chairman; Nana was made co-chairman while Lauretta Onochie, President Muhammadu Buhari’s personal assistant on social media, also made the campaign train as deputy national co-ordinator.

In the category of zonal leaders, Zainab Baugudu, wife of Kebbi State governor will coordinate the north west; wife of Lagos State Governor, Ibijoke Sanwo–Olu leads south west; wife of Borno State governor, Falmata Zulum, will be in charge of the north east.

In a similar vein, Olufolake Abdulrazaq, wife of Kwara State governor, will coordinate efforts in the north central.

Wife of Imo State governor, Chioma Ikeaka-Uzodinma will organise South East campaign; her counterpart in Cross River, Linda Ayade, will oversee activities in the south south.

The statement partly read: “The Tinubu/Shettima 2023 Women Presidential Campaign Team is pleased to announce the release of the composition of its various committees for the 2023 presidential campaign.

“While we congratulate the appointees, they are advised to collect their letters of appointment at the Tinubu/Shettima Women Presidential Campaign Office at No 2 Kainji Crescent, off Lake Chad Crescent, Maitama, Abuja on 3rd October 2022 by 10am.”

The statement further indicated that wives of APC Governors will serve as coordinators in their respective states while high-profile party women leaders will head campaign activities in non-APC-controlled states.

In the 70-page campaign document, no fewer than 33 Nollywood and Kannywood actors were enlisted for entertainment.

They included veteran thespians such as Joke Silva who chairs the category, Fausat Balogun, Remi Oshodi, Mercy Johnson, Rose Odika, Sola Kosoko, Lanre Hassan (Iya Awero) Hajiya Nas, Lizzy Jay (Omo Ibadan), Princess Kalihat Bello among others.

The APC had earlier announced a 422-man list as its Presidential Campaign Council headed by President Muhammadu Buhari and co-headed by the presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu; and APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu.

