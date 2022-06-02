2023: APC Nat’l Vice Chair tackles Buhari on consensus candidate

The All Progressives Congress (APC) North West National Vice Chairman, Salihu Lukman, yesterday tackled President Muhammadu Buhari on plans by the party to allegedly adopt a consensus Presidential candidate, stating that it would shrink democratic space. Lukman, who had earlier accused the APC National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, of running an exclusive National Working Committee (NWC), in an open letter to the President, asked him not to listen to any advice on consensus. He said: “Being a party, which came with the promise of change, how our leader can directly access the views of party members is important.”
