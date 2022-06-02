News

2023: APC Nat’l Vice Chair tackles Buhari on consensus candidate

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim

The All Progressives Congress (APC) North West National Vice Chairman, Salihu Lukman, yesterday tackled President Muhammadu Buhari on plans by the party to allegedly adopt a consensus Presidential candidate, stating that it would shrink democratic space. Lukman, who had earlier accused the APC National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, of running an exclusive National Working Committee (NWC), in an open letter to the President, asked him not to listen to any advice on consensus. He said: “Being a party, which came with the promise of change, how our leader can directly access the views of party members is important.”

 

Our Reporters

News Top Stories

Police recruitment: Only 1,569 S’East applicants shortlisted –PSC

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani

…Anambra State least with 143 …1,441 showed up for CBT …42, 231 shortlisted for NC, NE, NW With a total of 1,569, the South East had the least number of applicants shortlisted for last week’s mandatory computer- based test (CBT) for constables, according to the Police Service Commission (PSC) yesterday. According to the Commission, 143 […]
News

Buhari appoints Marwa NDLEA Chairman

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Former Military Administrator of Lagos and Borno states, Gen. Mohammed Buba Marwa (rtd) has been appointed as the Chairman/CEO of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) by President Muhammadu Buhari.   As a close ally of President Buhari, Gen. Marwa had worked assidiously as Chairman, Presidential Advisory Committee for the  Elimination of Drug Abuse […]
News

CELEBRATING NYSC ENDURING LEGACY

Posted on Author Gbenga Osoba

I call myself a Lagosian. I love Lagos with all of me. Everything about me revolves around Lagos. The opportunities are endless. And I would dare say Lagos is addictive. I believe I am not alone on this boat of emotional upheaval about Lagos. This also brings me to the addiction of university graduates to […]

