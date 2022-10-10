The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, may be in for more trouble as northern Christian leaders in his party have resolved to work with their Muslim counterparts in the 19 northern states to adopt one of the presidential candidates of a rival party in a bid to de- 2023: APC Northern Christians, Muslims unite against same faith candidacy feat the same faith candidacy of the ruling party. Theinterfaithcoalitionled bytheimmediatepastSpeaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Yakubu Dogara and former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir David Lawal, took the decision over the weekend during a crucial meeting held in Abuja. The consultative meeting and dialogue between Northern APC Christian Leaders and Northern Muslim Political Leaders was convened in the light of the adamant posture of Tinubu and his running mate, Sen Kashim Shettima, over the vexed issue of same faith candidacy foisted on the party. In a communique issued at the end of the meeting and jointly signed by a former deputy governor of Sokoto State and one-time Minister of Water Resources during the administration of President Olusegun Obasanjo, Mukhari Shagari and Yakubu Dogara, the groupsaidthe meetingwasafollow-uptoan earlier oneand communique issued on July 29. According to the document, thecoalitionhasagreed to work together with a view to fostering unity, peace and national cohesion. In specific terms, the group announced its intention to work together and jointly adopt a pan-Nigerian political platform that willengenderunity, inclusiveness anda sense of belonging amongtheNigerian citizenry. “Conscious of the multiethnic, multi-religious and multi-cultural configuration of Nigeria, we believe that a same faith ticket and voting along religiouslinesmaytrigger dangerous dimensions of negative consequences among our disparate peoples in ways that will hamper nation-building. “Consequently, we have agreed to channel our energies on matters that unite us more as a people instead of encouraging attacks on sensitive issues bothering on religion in the name of politics. In view of the above, we have agreed to set up a committee with the mandate to fashion out strategies for advancing the objectives set forth in this resolution.” Others present at the dialogue and consultative meeting were former governor of Adamawa State, Boni Haruna; former governor of Kwara State, Alhaji Abdulfatah Ahmed; former Minister of Sports, Damishi Sango; Senator Idris Ahmed Umar, Yomi Awoniyi and former deputy governor of Kogi State, Simon Achuba, among others.

