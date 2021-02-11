2023: APC, not members’ll determine zoning –Umahi

Governor of Ebonyi State, Engr. Davi Umahi has stated that individuals and zones should stop speaking on where the Presidential ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) should go to in 2023. This, he said would remain the prerogative of the National leadership of the party.

Umahi, who spoke at the APC National Secretariat when he paid a courtesy call on the Chairman Caretaker/Extraordinary National Convention Planning Committee and governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni, also commended the Caretaker Committee for restructuring the party. He, however, seized opportunity of his visit to request for more registration forms for South-East zone as the 100 forms per unit given by the party was inadequate for the zone. Umahi told the party’s executive that more forms were being requested for the South-East as the zone was set to witness a huge number of members to join the APC.

He said: “You know since I joined the party in November, I have not visited the party’s national secretariat. And so the Chairman afforded me the opportunity while he is around to visit. So, I visited not just because I am visiting first.

But to also appreciate the beautiful work the Chairman of the party, my dear brother and colleague, Governor of Yobe State, the good work he is doing for our party, making it to be more digital. “The ongoing registration, arrangements and logistics and the intentions are very wonderful. It is first class because I have never seen it in any party administration. So, it is important I come to commend him and to also commend the staff who are working with him.

This is essentially the reasons why I have come. “APC is just coming on board in South East; ” I complain to him that the hundreds of forms at the polling Units is a far cry from what we experience. Everybody in South East wants to belong to the APC.

“President has actually helped South-East so much. And in every of my broadcast or media chats I have always enumerated what Mr. President has done for our people. And Ebonyi State is a shining example of intervention by Mr. President. “So, the narrative is changing.

But, when I went to Jigawa and saw what they are doing like Yobe, Kebbi and other APC governors, I shouted that we are so much under-reported because the only way evil can thrive is for good men to keep quiet. “So, the South-East is very appreciative of the efforts of Mr. President in the development of south East. Everybody is interested in the revalidation and registration exercise. We want the Chairman of the party to take note of this. “He has assured me how he came about the shortage of forms. And he has also assured me of the expectations of the national leadership of APC in terms of the number of Nigerians we are going to register. It is working out in South East.”

