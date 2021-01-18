2023: APC-PDP ‘alliance’ on Igbo president

The election of Prof. George Obiozor as President-

General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo comes at an opportune

moment, as leaders of the South-East

attempt a united front for the presidency in 2023.

The choice of Obiozor, a former Nigerian ambassador

to the United States, followed a historic political

concave in Abia State centred on the zone producing a

president of Igbo extraction for Nigeria.

Such a meeting was unthinkable in the recent past,

given the cat and mouse relationship between members

of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Peoples

Democratic Party (PDP).

Not even on the issue of zoning of the presidency

would members of both parties speak with one voice,

with individual ambition overriding the collective aspiration

of the geopolitical area.

But that seems to have changed on Tuesday, January

5, 2021, when the parley, called by APC’s leader and Chief

Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, was graced by

zonal PDP chieftains.

Among the PDP heavyweights were former Secretary

to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator

Anyim Pius Anyim and former Deputy President of the

Senate, Prof. Ike Ekweremadu.

Kalu, who’sthemaincanvasserfortheelectionof Obiozor

as Ohanaeze’s head, didn’t mince words about the purposeof

thegatheringinhishomestead atIgbere, AbiaState.

Themeetingwasintendedto”unitealltheprominentpoliticiansfromthezoneandensureaunity of purpose among them

fortheemergenceof Nigeria’snextpresidentfromthezone.”

“It would also help to disprove critics, who believe

that we cannot meet to discuss issues affecting us, especially

our aspiration to produce Nigeria’s president in

2023,” Kalu said in opening remarks.

Thecommuniquéof theparleyflowsaccordingly, zeroing

inontheconsensusthatforequity, fairnessandinclusiveness,

the South-East should produce the president for Nigeria in

2023. Belowarethefinepointsof thecommuniqué:

*Recommit ourselves to the deepening of the nation’s

democracy as the surest way of fast-tracking national

development and building an egalitarian society

where no man is oppressed for reasons of his class,

ethnic, religious or political affiliation and background.

*Implore Nigerians across political, ethnic, religious,

and geopolitical divides and persuasions to support the

people of the South-East geopolitical zone to produce a

Nigerian President of South-East extraction, as a mark

of goodfaithandtopromotejusticeandnationalharmony.

*Consequently implore all the political parties to

cede their presidential tickets in the 2023 general election

to the South-East in the interest of justice, equity

and national unity.

*To emphasis that what we seek is a Nigerian President

of South-East extraction, one that will work to further

unite and develop every part of the country.

The leaders said giving the Igbo a shot at the presidency

rhymes with the dream of Nigeria’s founding

fathers, who declared that “though tribe and tongue may

differ, in brotherhood we stand.”

They said a president of Igbo origin “will be President

of all Nigerians, irrespective of their political, ethnic,

and religious backgrounds,” and would accord all

citizens and parts of Nigeria “a sense of belonging and

treated with utmost sense of justice.”

Consequently, they pledged a nationwide “block votes of

the Igbo,” and their full weight “behind any major political

party, particularly the APC and PDP, that zones its presidential

ticket to the South-East in 2023 general election.”

Critics may dub the South-East political leaders’

meeting as not encompassing – as participants comprised

past and current federal and state lawmakers

– to merit as representative of the zone.

The concave actually was shorn of the “real movers

and shakers” of politics in the zone, particularly incumbent

governors, who literally control the political

structures in the five states.

Was the meeting’s invite limited or opened to all political

leaders in the South-East? Even so, not everyone

would honour the courtesy for lack of time or adequate

consultation; the solicitation came from a source(s) they

had issues with or didn’t want to associate with.

Yet, the absence of such powerful political levers

shouldn’t rob the meeting of its significance, as the first

concrete step taken in the South-East’s tortuous journey

to the presidential seat of Nigeria.

The meeting was a mustard seed sowed at the nick of

time: the coming of a new executive of Ohanaeze, which

henceforth should coordinate efforts of the zone to attain

the presidency in 2023.

Though not at the Abia meeting, Governor Dave

Umahi of Ebonyi State crowed about the session vindicating

his position that the South-East politicians should

close ranks for the presidency.

Umahi decamped to the APC in November 2020, on

the premise that the PDP, which had “used and dumped

the South-East,” wasn’t prepared to cede its presidential

slot to the zone in 2023.

The governor’s spokesperson, Francis Nwaze, said

Umahi had been vindicated by the Igbo leaders’ communiqué

that urged all political parties to zone their 2023

presidential tickets to the South-East.

Nwaze said the neglect of the South-East “needed a

leader of uncommon courage and dexterity” like Governor

Umahi, “to send a signal to the nation’s power

oligarchy that the zone was no longer at ease with their

perennial marginalisation.”

He said Umahi, “being a staunch nationalist,” didn’t

consider his personal and family gains to dump the PDP

and offer himself as a “sacrificial lamb that the Igbo will

be liberated from the shackles of underdevelopment and

political relegation.”

The die is cast, and it’s left for the South-East to be

united for the common cause of the presidency, as advised

by the ruling APC through its Deputy National Publicity

Secretary, Yekini Nabena.

A timely adjunct tothe steps taken by theSouth-East politicalleaders,

whoshouldmaximisethepotentialsof Ohanaeze,

towhichtheAPChasexpresseditsreadinessto”placethezone

initsdeservedpoliticalstandinginthecountry.”

This is the clearest solemn pledge yet by the APC

worth taking to the bank, and for which the South-East

should hold the party to its fulfilment, as the zone plays

its part in ensuring that it clinches the presidency ahead

of the 2023 general election!

Like this: Like Loading...