2023: APC, PDP bomb Jega over condemnation of parties

The two dominant political parties, All Progressives Congress (APC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) , yesterday, slammed the former Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Attahiru Jega over his condemnatipn of both parties and advise to Nigerians to dump them in 2023.

Jega, had in a recent interview, described the APC and PDP as failures, alleging that both parties had failed to transform Nigeria after they had been voted into power and given opportunities to deliver the dividends of democracy.

The former university lecturer and unionists described the two parties as “Siamese twins of Corruption” which can no longer be entrusted with the mandate of the people.

“Looking at their inability to change the economic fortunes of Nigeria for 20 years now ,it is now apparently clear that they would not do anything even if Nigerians vote for any of the two parties again,” he said.

In a swift reaction to this comment, the ruling party (APC) has charged Jega to steer clear and desist from comparing it with the PDP, stressing that it was an exercise in futility.

Secretary of the APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee Secretary, Senator John AkpanUdoedehe said it was disingenuous for Jega to lump the ruling party with the PDP which it said failed to change the fortunes of Nigeria after sixteen years in power. AkpanUdoedehe argued that while the PDP failed to meet the expectations of Nigerians as a government and opposition party, the APC was “thriving, healthy and assiduously cleaning the massive mess left behind by the PDP” which was in charge between 1999 and 2015.

“While Professor Jega is right about the PDP, a party under which he served as the Chairman of the nation’s election management body, we reject his comparison of the APC with the PDP.

Professor Jega got his facts wrong and mixed up in his baseless comparison of the PDP with the APC.

“While we do not intend to join issues with Professor Jega, we encourage him to engage in genuine scholarly research and come up with evidence-based conclusions on the progessive orientation of the APC.

“lt is however instructive to note that having recently abandoned his academic pursuit and blindly plunged into the arena of PDP’s brand of politics, the erstwhile elec toral umpire as a politician can make such political statements occasionally while trying to launch his political career in a mushroom political party.

“The APC is a strong, united, popular and focused political unit. Hence, the Professor should note the political lesson that maligning the APC would not provide him a springboard to achieve his desires. Nigerians are wiser and remain the ultimate judges,” AkpanUdoedehe said.

In a separate reaction, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said there was no basis for comparison between it and the All Progressives Congress (APC), stated that Jega, by his comments embarked on an unpardonable disservice to the nation.

National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, ,Kola Ologbondiyan, noted that the ruling party has reversed all the gains recorded by Nigeria under the PDP within a space of six years.

The party expressed worry that Prof. Jega, who only recently described the APC and President Muhammadu Buhari administration as a failure, “is now attempting an image laundering with such a warped comparison, just a few weeks after President Muhamnadu Buhari offered him a juicy appointment as Chairman, Governing Council of University of Jos.

“It is indeed unfortunate that Prof. Jega, as a professor of political science, could portray an ignorance of the manifest contrasts between the robust fortunes of our nation under the PDP and the wasteland she has become under the APC,” Ologbondiyan said.

According to Ologbondiyan, the PDP left behind a clear record of achievements , in the areas of economy, debts forgiveness, telecommunication sector, aviation, oil and gas as well as banking.

He said that this resulted in the Nigerian economy becoming one of the fastest growing economies in the world, with Fitch B+ rating.

