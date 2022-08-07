2023: APC, PDP fret over govs’ lukewarm attitude

Ahead of the 2023 presidential election, the electoral fortunes of the two dominant political parties, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and All Progressives Congress (APC) appear uncertain with the rather noncommittal postures of some serving governors elected on the platforms of these parties towards the crucial contest billed to hold in February next year.

Sunday Telegraph investigations indicate that the dust thrown up by the keenly contested presidential primaries are yet to settle completely, even with the series of reconciliatory moves by the leadership and stakeholders of these parties.

It has become a common knowledge that some of the governors, who contested for the presidential ticket and lost, had expected to be picked as running mates to the standard bearers in the presidential race. There is also a second category of governors, who did not participate in the primaries but had also nursed the ambition of joining the ticket as running mates.

It was gathered that those in these two categories in both parties have been rather lukewarm towards taking up responsibilities in the presidential campaign councils of their parties.

Perhaps, this explains the delay by Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the PDP and his counterpart in the APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in constituting their campaign councils.

In the APC, for instance, Governor Nasir el-Rrufai, declined to serve as the Director General of the Tinubu Campaign Organisation. It would be recalled that in the build up to the presidential primaries when it became clear that power would move down South, el- Rufai, Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State and former Governor Kashim Shettima were touted as those likely to emerge as Tinubu’s running mate.

Sunday Telegraph gathered that the speed at which el-Rufai rejected the idea of being made the Director General of the Tinubu Campaign Council was so swift that it betrayed the bile beneath the action.

This posture, coupled with reports that some APC governors were holding nocturnal meetings with Atiku for a possible alliance against the troubled Muslim/Muslim ticket of their party is reportedly making the leadership of the ruling party somewhat uncomfortable.

It was gathered that the APC governors, who are romancing with Atiku are essentially from the North East and North Central and are from states with sizeable Christian population. These governors, Sunday Telegraph learnt, are considering to switch camp because of the stark reality of the political dynamics in their domains. They are aware that the Christian community in their states were seriously aggrieved over the same faith ticket adopted by the ruling party.

In the PDP, there has been no love lost between Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State and Atiku, the presidential standard bearer of the party since the latter emerged victorious at party primaries. This stems from the fact that Wike, a very strong contender for the ticket, lost to Atiku in rather questionable circumstances.

The highly vocal governor became even more aggrieved when he was also shoved aside in the race for the Vice Presidential slot after key stakeholders in the party had recommended him for the position ahead of two other colleagues.

Since encountering this double jeopardy, Wike had literally washed his hands off the preparations for the presidential election but had instead aligned with some other PDP governors of like minds in the fight against Atiku and his running mate, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State.

In addition, Wike had in recent weeks become the beautiful bride of the political class as politicians from across party lines have been visiting him, apparently to woo him to their side.

It is on record that the presidential candidate of Labour Party, Peter Obi, visited Wike in Port Harcourt and held private discussions with him. Some APC governors led by the Governor of Ondo State, Chief Rotimi Akeredolu, have also visited Wike, ostensibly to capitalise on his grievances against his own party.

Although, the Board of Trustees (BOT) of the PDP has already stepped into the brewing crisis, it is still uncertain if this intervention will assuage the feelings of the aggrieved parties. According to sources within the party, Wike and his men have agreed in principle to support the party and its presidential candidate, but this pledge of loyalty is dependent on certain conditions such as the resignation of Dr Iyorcha Ayu and his replacement with a Southerner.

There are indications that unless these conditions for peace and unity are met, Wike and his group will merely remain in PDP but may not work for Atiku.

His close associates namely, Governors Samuel Ortom (Benue), Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Okezie Ikpeazu(Abia), among others, have been meeting both within and outside the country on issues, which may not be unconnected with the cracks that developed in their party following Atiku’s emergence.

Like Wike, they believed that the emergence of Atiku ran contrary to the power rotation principle enshrined in the PDP Constitution and having another President of Fulani stock after Buhari was wrong and unacceptable. If the current peace talks fail, the group might seek succour in the open arms of other political parties, a source familiar with the issues told Sunday Telegraph.

Meanwhile, the Governor of Jigawa State, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar, has been tipped as chair of the Bola Ahmed Tinubu 2023 Presidential campaign in the entire Northern region, just as his counterpart in Ebonyi State, David Umahi, will oversee the operations in Southern Nigeria.

This was the outcome of meetings which Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, had with APC governors in Lagos on Monday and his subsequent meeting with the National Chairman of the party Senator Abdullahi Adamu on Tuesday last week.

Sunday Telegraph learnt that the decisions will have to be ratified by the National Working Committee (NWC) and National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party.

It would be recalled that the Governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong, had earlier been appointed as the Director-General of the APC Presidential Campaign Council.

The meetings have also resulted in the creation of Zonal Directorates for the six geopolitical zones of Nigeria.

While Governor Hope Uzodinma will oversee the Tinubu Presidential Campaign in the Southeast – comprising Anambra, Ebonyi, Imo, Abia and Enugu states – Professor Ben Ayade of Cross River State will hold fort in South South states of Delta, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa and Edo.

In the same vein, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, will head the campaign in the Southwest region, consisting of Lagos, Ondo, Oyo, Osun, Ekiti and Ogun States. Similarly, Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State will act as director for the Northwest region, comprising Kano, Kaduna, Jigawa, Sokoto, Katsina, Kebbi and Zamfara states, while the Niger State Governor, Abubakar Sani Bello, will be the director for the North Central states of Plateau, Benue, Niger, Kogi, Kwara and the Federal Capital Territory.

Governor Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State has also been nominated by the governors to head the campaign in the Northeast region, comprising Borno, Yobe, Adamawa, Gombe, Bauchi and Taraba States.

