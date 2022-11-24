News

2023: APC, PDP have driven, knocked the engine of Nigeria’s car –Obi

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr Peter Obi, has said that both the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) have driven Nigeria’s car to the point of knocking its engine, pledging that LP is ready to fix it and give it to a better driver after the 2023 elections.

Obi, who was in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, yesterday to campaign along with his vice presidential candidate, Baba Ahmed Datti and the Oyo State gubernatorial candidate, Taofeek Akinwale, begged the electorate to vote for the party and salvage the country from those who have driven its car aground. Speaking at the Lekan Salami Stadium, Adamasingba, Ibadan, venue of the rally, Obi paid glowing tribute to the past political leaders in the South West, promising that the zone will be made to reclaim its past glory. His words: “I pay my respects to our revered father and leader, late Obafemi Awolowo. Let me pay respects to S. L. Akintola.

I pay my respects to all our heroes and leaders of Yoruba land. I bring my respect to the leaders of today, especially Pa Ayo Adebanjo and the Afenifere. Let me tell you, what Pa Adebanjo and Afenifere stand for is what will make the future of Nigeria. They are standing for equity, they are standing for justice; fairness. And it is only equity, justice and fairness that will be the foundation upon which we will build Nigeria.

“The government we want to form will be the beginning of a new Nigeria where you and I will be proud to say that we are Nigerians. We will bring back this city of Ibadan to its past glorious state. Youths of Nigeria are hardworking; they are talented. We will secure their future. We will fight corruption because corruption is killing the future of youths of this country. Baba Ahmed Datti and I are wealth creators, and not wealth sharers. We are not wealth destroyers. We will create wealth for Nigeria.” The party’s vice presidential candidate, Baba Ahmed Datti said: “The only name that is giving people happiness in Nigeria now is Peter Obi. The only name that is giving people hope is Labour Party.”

 

Our Reporters

