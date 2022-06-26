2023: APC, PDP have failed to address insecurity, other challenges – Kwankaso

Former governor of Kano State and presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) for the 2023 election, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso has declared that the current security challenges bedevilling the country coupled with bad roads and economic downturn are evidence that the two major political parties – All Progressives Congress (APC) and Peoples Democratic party (PDP) – have failed in governance and have no solutions to provide for the predicament facing the nation.

Kwankaso therefore enjoined Nigerians to look the other way for tangible and effective solutions and get rid of the problems.

The former governor added Nigeria will have its various challenges tackled when patriotic and capable hands occupy the helm of affairs and therefore enjoined Nigerians to reject the two major parties and their candidates in the next year general election.

Kwankwaso, who spoke at the weekend in Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital during a consultation visit to the state, expressed regrets over the plights of commuters plying the deplorable Akure-Ado road, knocking the APC-led federal and state governments for abandoning the people to suffer on the road.

He added that the NNPP has what it takes to provide succour for Nigerians and face up to the affairs and economic activities explained that the party has been experiencing a surge in membership in the last few months since he joined the platform.

