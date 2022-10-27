News

2023: APC, PDP spokespersons engage in vituperations

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim Comment(0)

Mr. Festus Keyamo (SAN), spokesperson and Director of Public Affairs of the Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and his counterpart, Dele Momodu of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, have gone personal throwing tantrums on each other.

Keyamo and Momodu have engaged on vituperations over the manifesto of the APC Presidential Candidate released last week xx 0tagged: Renewed Hope ‘23 action plan. While Momodu had described the document as plagiarized from late MKO campaign Manifesto tagged: ‘Hope 1993”, Keyamo had dismissed this stating that Momodu was a hireling for criticism the document.

 

Our Reporters

