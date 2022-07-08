2023: APC, PDP’ve failed Nigerians

Former governor of Kano State and presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in the 2023 general election, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, yesterday said the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have failed the nation. Kwankwaso called on citizens of the country to reject the candidates of the two parties in next year’s election. He made the declaration while presenting the flag of the party to the Osun State governorship candidate of the party, Rasaq Saliu, ahead of gubernatorial election billed for July 16.

Kwankwaso, who presented the flag of the party to Saliu in Osogbo, yesterday rallied support for the party, stressing that the APC and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have demonstrated incompetency in governance and failed the country for twenty-two years.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...