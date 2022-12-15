2023: APC, PDP’ve nothing to offer Nigerians – Kwankwaso

The presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso, has described the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as dead political parties that have nothing good to offer the country anymore. Kwankwaso stated this yesterday during his visit to Ado-Ekiti as part of his campaign tour of the South West part of the country to canvass for votes ahead of the February 2023 general election. Kwankwaso, while speaking at the Palace of the Ewi of Ado-Ekiti, Oba Rufus Adeyemo Adejugbe berated both the APC and the PDP for what he called bad leadership, economic problems, adding that the two major political parties have failed the nation. The former governor of Kano State harped on the achievements of his administration when he was governor, saying that such would make life more abundant for every Nigeria citizens if he becomes president.

He said: “APC and PDP are dead, they are finished, and it is our party that will win next year’s presidential election by God’s grace, we are on ground in the North, we will win the election. “Why I’m different from other presidential candidates is that I go round the country on roads, not only the state capitals, not only the local government areas, this made me have first-hand information on the way and manner our people live.

