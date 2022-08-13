2023: APC playing divisive politics by using Wike’s name to institute suit against PDP – Ayu

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, has accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of playing divisive politics by using the name of Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, to institute a suit against the PDP. Ayu, who spoke on Friday at United Nations International Youth Day (IYD) 2022, put together by the PDP Youth Wing, commended Wike for dissociating himself from the suit. “His Excellency, Gov. Nyesom Wike never took the party to court. It is the APC that did it.

The first name in the case is a coordinator of the presidential candidate of the APC. “We know very well that they don’t believe they can win any election. They have decided to divide you. But don’t let any APC manipulation divide you. “They are the ones sponsoring false stories of crisis in PDP. PDP has no crisis.

It is a united party. “Anyone who thinks they can come and brew crises here is deceiving himself. They should wait for us till next year. In February, we will show them that they are the ones with crises,” Ayu told PDP members. He described the Rivers State governor as “a strong party man”, adding, “And I am happy that he came out immediately to deny that he took the party to court. And very soon, the truth will be revealed because it’s a criminal thing.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...