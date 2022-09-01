News Top Stories

2023: APC presidential aspirants’ meeting postponed indefinitely

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim

A meeting of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential aspirants scheduled for Wednesday to support Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has been postponed indefinitely. The meeting was convened by Dr. Nicolas Felix, who stepped down for Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, at the Special National Convention on June 8. To attend the meeting were Osinbajo, former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi; former Science and Technology Minister, Ogbonnaya Onu; former Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba; and former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio.

Others were Senate President Ahmad Lawan; former Ogun State Governor Ibikunle Amosun; Senator Ajayi Boroffice; former Zamfara Governor Ahmad Sani; former ImoState Governor Rochas Okorocha; and former Senate President Ken Nnamani. The rest were former House of Representatives Speaker Dimeji Bankole; Pastor Tunde Bakare; Felix; former Minister of Information Ikeobasi Mokelu; Tein Jack-Rich and the only female among them, Uju Ken-Ohanenye. Governors Yahaya Bello (Kogi), Dave Umahi (Ebonyi), Abubakar Badaru (Jigawa), Ben Ayade (Cross River) and Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti) were also billed to attend the meeting.

 

Our Reporters

