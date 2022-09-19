News

2023: APC Presidential Campaign list ready for release – Council member

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim Abuja Comment(0)

Ahead of the September 28 Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Presidential campaign flag-off, the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), yesterday said the comprehensive list of the Campaign Council is ready for release.

A member of the PCC, Otunba Biodun Ajiboye, stated this yesterday in an interview with journalists. The Campaign Council also said the 3, 000 support groups from the APC Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima, would be harmonised before the kickoff of the campaign.

This development, which is coming barely 10 days into the political campaign season, was also confirmed by the Director of Media and Communications of Tinubu Support Organisation, Bayo Onanuga.

He said: “There are several wings of the campaign and each one has its role and niche, which the campaign is expected to take care of.” On how the TSO expects to manage such huge groups without friction, Ajiboye disclosed that the process was structured in a way to avert any conflict of interest.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

