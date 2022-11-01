2023: APC Presidential candidate playing ethnic card –Atiku

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has described as reprehensible, the alleged attempt by the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu, to influence South West leaders to support his presidential ambition.

Spokesperson, Atiku/ Okowa Presidential Campaign Organisation, Kola Ologbondiyan, in a statement accused Tinubu of playing ethnic politics, but told him that South West leaders cannot be procured.

According to the statement, the nation’s electoral “process is badly scandalised by reports in the public space that the APC have been making huge financial overtures to some leaders to create factions in certain credible pan- South West organisations and use such procured factions to pronounce support for the APC presidential candidate.

“The very thought by the APC presidential campaign to compromise the leaders of the South West is to say the least, reprehensible, atrocious, sacrilegious and show the extent of disrespect, irreverence and disdain the APC has for such revered leaders.”

