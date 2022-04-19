2023: APC Presidential ticket to be by consensus – Edu

The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Women’s Leader, Dr. Beta Edu, has said that the presidential ticket of the party would be decided on consensus. She stated that those to make the decision are: President Muhammadu Buhari, the National Chairman of the party, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, and other party leaders.

The Women Leader disclosed this on Tuesday at the National Secretariat of the party in Abuja, during a solidarity visit by the Women’s Wing of Yahaya Bello Presidential Campaign Team.

According to her, all the presidential aspirants coming out from the ruling APC are all good and above average.

Edu noted that the women wing of the party would negotiate with all the presidential aspirants to obtain their commitment and what the women stand to gain if given the opportunity to lead Nigeria.

She said: “The aspirants that are coming out for the presidential tickets in APC are not in any way below average. They are high above and are far above board. I have not seen one that is not good.

“Now as a party, our party will come together under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari and of course the national chairman and other leadership structures of our party to decide on who will be the candidate of our dear party.

“Before that decision is made, there is something we must do immediately. If indeed you are supporting a candidate in APC, you are supporting Governor Yahaya Bello; you must go out now and begin the door-to-door mobilisation for registration. Go door to door and begin the campaign for voter registration.”

Further, she noted that the ruling party would not hand its ticket to a presidential candidate that is not friendly to women.

Speaking earlier, the Director, Women Mobilisation, Hope 23, Yahaya Bello Campaign Organisation, Ms. Zara Onyinye, said a candidate who supports women would definitely stand the chance of winning this election because women form the highest number of voters and across Nigeria.

