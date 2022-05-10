News

2023: APC reconciles Zamfara gov with predecessor, Yari

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has reconciled the Governor of Zamfara State, Muhammad Matawale and his predecessor, Alhaji Abdullazizi Yari. Since Matawale, who won his election on the platform of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2019 defeated to the ruling APC, it has engendered a political crisis with him and the former governor. For the crisis, the former governor was alleged to have defected to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party recently. However, the duo met with the leadership of the APC as a statement from the Publicity Directorate stated: “The Governor of Zamfara State, Bello Muhammad Matawale and the immediate-past Governor of the state, Abdul’aziz Abubakar Yari, on Monday reported to the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Abdulahi Adamu and other members of the National Working Committee (NWC) that they have reconciled their political differences

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

News

Sunscreen could prevent skin cancers in albinos, others – Dermatologist

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

A Consultant Physician and Dermatologist at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) Ikeja, Dr. Folakemi Cole-Adeife has recommended the use of sunscreen to prevent skin cancers, particularly in Caucasians, people with albinism and very light-skinned Africans or Asians. Explaining how sunscreen could prevent cancer, the consultant physician and dermatologist said this is because the […]
News Top Stories

APC Convention: Ozekhome, Ahamba, Adegoke disagree on consensus

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu

‘There’s nothing undemocratic about consensus’ ‘Consensus muzzles, intimidates, allocates power, discriminatory Three Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SANs) have expressed divergent views on the consensus option as a way of selecting candidate for election. The trio, Chief Mike Ahamba, Mr. Kunle Adegoke and Chief Mike Ozekhome, in a chat with Saturday Telegraph disagreed on the appropriateness […]
News

2023: Tambuwal’s Consultations In Northwest Successful

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The consultations by the Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, in the North West geo-political zone towards gauging whether or not to aspire to the highest office in the land in 2023 has ended on a successful note. The effort which spanned weeks between February and early March 2022 was based on what most people […]

Leave a Reply

