2023: APC reconciles Zamfara gov with predecessor, Yari

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has reconciled the Governor of Zamfara State, Muhammad Matawale and his predecessor, Alhaji Abdullazizi Yari. Since Matawale, who won his election on the platform of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2019 defeated to the ruling APC, it has engendered a political crisis with him and the former governor. For the crisis, the former governor was alleged to have defected to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party recently. However, the duo met with the leadership of the APC as a statement from the Publicity Directorate stated: “The Governor of Zamfara State, Bello Muhammad Matawale and the immediate-past Governor of the state, Abdul’aziz Abubakar Yari, on Monday reported to the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Abdulahi Adamu and other members of the National Working Committee (NWC) that they have reconciled their political differences

