2023: APC releases fresh Campaign Council list

The Senator Abdullahi Adamu-led National Working Committee (NWC) of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) appears to have made decisive inroads into the party’s contentious Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) as it on Wednesday night released a fresh list, naming Adamu as second in command of the Council.

In the list, which was signed by the National Secretary of the party, Senator Iyiola Omisore, as opposed to the initial 422-member list signed by the presidential candidate of the party, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the president, Muhammadu Buhari was still named as Chairman of the Council.

However, unlike in the earlier list, Adamu has now swapped positions with Tinubu as the former was named the Deputy Chairman of the council, while Tinubu is now the Deputy Chairman II. His running mate, Kashim Shettima remains the vice chairman of the council.

Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong retains his position as Director General; Comrade Adams Oshiomhole as Deputy Director General, Operations and James Faleke as Secretary.

 

Reporter

