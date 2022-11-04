2023: APC replies PDP on Shettima’s integrity, Boko Haram

The Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, yesterday replied to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) comment on the integrity of the APC presidential candidate’s running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima. According to the APC PCC, the vice presidential candidate of the party, Shettima has an unquestionable integrity far better than the PDP presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and cannot be associated with the Boko Haram insurgency.

The Director, New Media of the APC PCC and former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, who made this defence rather labelled Atiku as someone with a gay mentality and would want to bring that to the villa should he win the presidential election. Fani-Kayode gave his disposition against the allegation of PDP spokesperson, Dino Melaye that the APC vice presidential candidate would establish Boko Haram office at the Villa as a member of the sect. According to Melaye, the former Borno State governor founded Boko Haram and would bring them to the villa.

Melaye, who alleged that Shettima was aiming at establishing an office for the Boko Haram terrorists at the presidential villa if the APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu wins the election in 2023 said: “Overwhelmed by the conviviality of a civil atmosphere, Kashim Shettima, the grand commander of bandits and the running mate of the presidential candidate of All Progressives Congress ( APC), who has gathered enough funds from his field soldiers to be so intoxicated as to engage in a verbal gibberish that is only permissible in Sambisa Forest.

