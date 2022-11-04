News

2023: APC replies PDP on Shettima’s integrity, Boko Haram

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim Comment(0)

The Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, yesterday replied to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) comment on the integrity of the APC presidential candidate’s running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima. According to the APC PCC, the vice presidential candidate of the party, Shettima has an unquestionable integrity far better than the PDP presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and cannot be associated with the Boko Haram insurgency.

The Director, New Media of the APC PCC and former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, who made this defence rather labelled Atiku as someone with a gay mentality and would want to bring that to the villa should he win the presidential election. Fani-Kayode gave his disposition against the allegation of PDP spokesperson, Dino Melaye that the APC vice presidential candidate would establish Boko Haram office at the Villa as a member of the sect. According to Melaye, the former Borno State governor founded Boko Haram and would bring them to the villa.

Melaye, who alleged that Shettima was aiming at establishing an office for the Boko Haram terrorists at the presidential villa if the APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu wins the election in 2023 said: “Overwhelmed by the conviviality of a civil atmosphere, Kashim Shettima, the grand commander of bandits and the running mate of the presidential candidate of All Progressives Congress ( APC), who has gathered enough funds from his field soldiers to be so intoxicated as to engage in a verbal gibberish that is only permissible in Sambisa Forest.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Peace in Korean Peninsula has global implications, says Buhari

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed support for peace in the Korean Peninsula, adding that such has global implications. Buhari in a video message sent to the Hybrid Summit in Seoul, South Korea, expressed the opinion yesterday at the virtual opening of the World Summit themed; ‘’Reconciliation and Peace in the Korean Peninsula, through Multi Sectorial […]
News Top Stories

Fertiliser initiative: NSIA saves $350m in forex exchange

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa

The Nigerian Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA) said it had saved over $350 million from the erstwhile payments on subsidy and import substitution through the implementation of the Presidential Fertiliser Initiative, which will create about 250,000 jobs. Following the successes and transformative impact of the PFI over the past four years, the Presidency approved its restructuring, […]
News

DG, FRIN, Adepoju, commends Zulum on National honour

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Director General of Forestry Research Institute of Nigeria (FRIN), Professor Adeshola Adepoju has congratulated Governor of Borno State, Professor Babagana Zulum on his nomination for the award of Commander of the Order of the Niger (CON). President Muhammadu Buhari will on October 11 honour the Governor alongside other Nigerians, who have distinguished themselves in various […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica