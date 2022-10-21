2023: APC seeks issue-based campaign in Ebonyi

Ebonyi State chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC) has called for an issue- based campaign in the electioneering process for next year’s general election. APC Chairman in Ebonyi State, Chief Stanley Okoro Emegha, while noting that the party has credible candidates with track records, called on political parties to play by the rules and ensure that there were issue-based campaigns in the electioneering process. Emegha stated this in Abakaliki while addressing journalists after a stakeholders’ engagement involving non-governmental organisations under the party, among others.

He said: “Certainly, different strategies will be employed by political parties and their actors to win the contest which will definitely produce winners and losers at the end of the day. “APC under my watch will do everything within the Electoral Act and other extent laws to slug it out with them and most importantly, emerge as a champion in this race.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...